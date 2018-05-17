Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Conference call to be held today at 09:00 a.m. EDT
NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ:NNDM) (TASE: NNDM), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Nano Dimension reported revenues of $635,000 for the first quarter of 2018. The company ended the first quarter of 2018 with $14,767,000 in cash, while total loss for the first quarter was $4, 123 ,000.
"Having begun commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, we are now seeing early signs of growth driven by the strength of our expanding infrastructure and reseller network," said Amit Dror, Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension. "As we continue to execute our strategic plan, we expect our growth to increase steadily quarter over quarter. To demonstrate my confidence in the strength of our company and its future growth, I will be committing the entirety of my salary for the next six months to purchasing Nano Dimension stock, in compliance with all applicable securities laws."
"Commercial sales of our Dragonfly 2020 Pro 3D printers are currently supported by ten global resellers including two U.S. industry leaders. Additionally, we recently opened our third Customer Experience Center in Santa Clara, California, co-located with our U.S. headquarters. As we work to realize our long-term strategy, we are prepared to expand our global sales and marketing efforts. We will continue to build on our solid channel foundation as we increase our sales presence throughout the world," concluded Mr. Dror.
First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
- Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $635,000, compared to $118,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $440,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was attributed to commercial sales of the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer that began in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $2, 548 ,000, compared to $2,415,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $2,602,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 resulted primarily from an increase in depreciation expenses, rental fees and maintenance expenses.
The R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2018 are presented net of government grants in the amount of $21,000.
- Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $786,000, compared to $459,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $772,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses and marketing and advertising expenses.
- General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $885,000, compared to $904,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $767,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to an increase in professional services expenses.
- Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $4, 123 ,000, or $0.05 per share, compared to $4,489,000, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2017 and $4,202,000, or $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet Highlights
During the first quarter of 2018, after considering business developments, the increase in revenue from printer sales, the increase in our marketing activities in the United States and our recent fundraising, we decided to change our functional and presentation currency from NIS to U.S. dollars, effective January 1, 2018. The change in functional currency is accounted for prospectively from that date. The effects of changes in the foreign exchange rates have been applied retrospectively as if the U.S. dollar had always been the Company's presentation currency. Accordingly, comparative profit or loss figures have been translated into U.S. dollars using average exchange rates for the reporting periods. Comparative assets and liabilities figures have been translated into the presentation currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Components of equity have been translated at the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the relevant transactions. The exchange rate differences arising on translation have been recorded as a part of the equity as "presentation currency translation reserve."
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $14,767,000 as of March 31, 2018, compared to $6,103,000 on December 31, 2017. The increase compared to December 31, 2017 mainly reflects the proceeds received from the sale of the Company's American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares in the first quarter of 2018, less the cash used in operations and the cash used for the acquisition of fixed assets during the first quarter of 2018.
- Shareholders' equity totaled $26, 738 ,000 as of March 31, 2018, compared to $18,166,000 as of December 31, 2017.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
Thousand
USD
(Unaudited)
Thousand
USD
(Unaudited)
Thousand
USD
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8,914
14,767
6,103
Restricted deposits
214
20
107
Trade receivables
--
591
94
Other receivables
728
569
583
Inventory
--
2,253
2,336
Total current assets
9,856
18,200
9,223
Restricted deposits
117
342
346
Property plant and equipment, net
3,209
5,054
5,172
Intangible assets
7,000
6,562
6,755
Total non-current assets
10,326
11,958
12,273
Total assets
20,182
30,158
21,496
Liabilities
Trade payables
1,181
419
512
Other payables
1,677
1,789
1,683
Total current liabilities
2,858
2,208
2,195
Liability in respect of government grants
601
925
833
Other long-term liabilities
331
287
302
Total non-current liabilities
932
1,212
1,135
Total liabilities
3,790
3,420
3,330
Equity
Share capital
1,965
3,290
2,307
Share premium
31,750
57,815
45,722
Treasury shares
(1,509)
(1,509)
(1,509)
Warrants
1,204
33
33
Presentation currency translation reserve
602
1,431
1,431
Capital reserve from transactions with controlling shareholders
63
63
63
Capital reserve for share-based payments
5,306
5,860
6,241
Accumulated loss
(22,989)
(40,245)
(36,122)
Total equity
16,392
26,738
18,166
Total liabilities and equity
20,182
30,158
21,496
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Three-Month Period Ended
March 31,
Year ended December 31,
2017
2018
2017
Thousand USD
(Unaudited)
Thousand USD
(Unaudited)
Thousand
USD
Revenues
118
635
861
Cost of revenues
42
336
424
Cost of revenues - amortization of intangible
184
193
772
Total cost of revenues
226
529
1,196
Gross profit (loss)
(108)
106
(335)
Research and development expenses, net
2,415
(*)
2,548
11,233
Sales and marketing expenses
459
(*)
786
2,267
General and administrative expenses
904
(*)
885
3,491
Operating loss
(3,886)
(4,113)
(17,326)
Finance income
15
24
105
Finance expense
618
34
952
Total comprehensive loss
(4,489)
(4,123)
(18,173)
Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)
(0.09)
(0.05)
(0.32)
Basic and diluted loss per ADS (in USD)
(0.45)
(0.27)
(1.61)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
Share
capital
Share premium
Treasury shares
Warrants
|
Presentation currency translation reserve
Capital reserve from transactions with controlling shareholders
Capital reserve for share- based payments
Accumulated loss
|
Total
equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2018:
Thousand
USD
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
|
Thousand
USD
Balance as of January 1, 2018
|$
|2,307
|$
|45,722
|(1,509)
|33
|1,431
|63
|6,241
|(36,122)
|18,166
Issuance of ordinary shares, net
|981
|11,490
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|12,471
Exercise of options
|2
|256
|--
|--
|--
|(258)
|--
|--
Expiration of options
|--
|347
|--
|--
|--
|(347)
|--
|--
Share-based payments
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|224
|--
|224
Net loss
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(4,123)
|(4,123)
Balance as of March 31, 2018
|3,290
|57,815
|(1,509)
|33
|1,431
|63
|5,860
|(40,245)
|26,738
SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.