Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Conference call to be held today at 09:00 a.m. EDT

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ:NNDM) (TASE: NNDM), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Nano Dimension reported revenues of $635,000 for the first quarter of 2018. The company ended the first quarter of 2018 with $14,767,000 in cash, while total loss for the first quarter was $4, 123 ,000.

"Having begun commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, we are now seeing early signs of growth driven by the strength of our expanding infrastructure and reseller network," said Amit Dror, Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension. "As we continue to execute our strategic plan, we expect our growth to increase steadily quarter over quarter. To demonstrate my confidence in the strength of our company and its future growth, I will be committing the entirety of my salary for the next six months to purchasing Nano Dimension stock, in compliance with all applicable securities laws."

"Commercial sales of our Dragonfly 2020 Pro 3D printers are currently supported by ten global resellers including two U.S. industry leaders. Additionally, we recently opened our third Customer Experience Center in Santa Clara, California, co-located with our U.S. headquarters. As we work to realize our long-term strategy, we are prepared to expand our global sales and marketing efforts. We will continue to build on our solid channel foundation as we increase our sales presence throughout the world," concluded Mr. Dror.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $635,000, compared to $118,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $440,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was attributed to commercial sales of the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer that began in the fourth quarter of 2017.





Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $2, 548 ,000, compared to $2,415,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $2,602,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 resulted primarily from an increase in depreciation expenses, rental fees and maintenance expenses.



The R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2018 are presented net of government grants in the amount of $21,000.





The R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2018 are presented net of government grants in the amount of $21,000. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $786,000, compared to $459,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $772,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses and marketing and advertising expenses.





General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $885,000, compared to $904,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and $767,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly attributed to an increase in professional services expenses.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $4, 123 ,000, or $0.05 per share, compared to $4,489,000, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2017 and $4,202,000, or $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Balance Sheet Highlights

During the first quarter of 2018, after considering business developments, the increase in revenue from printer sales, the increase in our marketing activities in the United States and our recent fundraising, we decided to change our functional and presentation currency from NIS to U.S. dollars, effective January 1, 2018. The change in functional currency is accounted for prospectively from that date. The effects of changes in the foreign exchange rates have been applied retrospectively as if the U.S. dollar had always been the Company's presentation currency. Accordingly, comparative profit or loss figures have been translated into U.S. dollars using average exchange rates for the reporting periods. Comparative assets and liabilities figures have been translated into the presentation currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Components of equity have been translated at the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the relevant transactions. The exchange rate differences arising on translation have been recorded as a part of the equity as "presentation currency translation reserve."

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $14,767,000 as of March 31, 2018, compared to $6,103,000 on December 31, 2017. The increase compared to December 31, 2017 mainly reflects the proceeds received from the sale of the Company's American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares in the first quarter of 2018, less the cash used in operations and the cash used for the acquisition of fixed assets during the first quarter of 2018.





Shareholders' equity totaled $26, 738 ,000 as of March 31, 2018, compared to $18,166,000 as of December 31, 2017.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension's website at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations. Conference call information

The company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results today, May 17, 2018, at 09:00 a.m. EDT (04:00 p.m. IDT). Investors interested in participating are invited to register for the conference call here: http://dpregister.com/10119452. Dial-in numbers, including a local Israeli number and instructions, will be provided upon registration. U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-866-777-2509, International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5413. Please request the "Nano Dimension NNDM call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of Nano Dimension's website at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a leading additive electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss expanding our infrastructure and reseller network, continuing to execute our strategic plan, expected growth quarter over quarter, realizing our long-term strategy, expanding our global sales and marketing efforts and continuing to build on our channel foundation as we increase our sales presence throughout the world. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 15, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com





nano.htm Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at March 31, December 31, 2017 2018 2017 Thousand USD (Unaudited) Thousand USD (Unaudited) Thousand USD Assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,914 14,767 6,103 Restricted deposits 214 20 107 Trade receivables -- 591 94 Other receivables 728 569 583 Inventory -- 2,253 2,336 Total current assets 9,856 18,200 9,223 Restricted deposits 117 342 346 Property plant and equipment, net 3,209 5,054 5,172 Intangible assets 7,000 6,562 6,755 Total non-current assets 10,326 11,958 12,273 Total assets 20,182 30,158 21,496 Liabilities Trade payables 1,181 419 512 Other payables 1,677 1,789 1,683 Total current liabilities 2,858 2,208 2,195 Liability in respect of government grants 601 925 833 Other long-term liabilities 331 287 302 Total non-current liabilities 932 1,212 1,135 Total liabilities 3,790 3,420 3,330 Equity Share capital 1,965 3,290 2,307 Share premium 31,750 57,815 45,722 Treasury shares (1,509) (1,509) (1,509) Warrants 1,204 33 33 Presentation currency translation reserve 602 1,431 1,431 Capital reserve from transactions with controlling shareholders 63 63 63 Capital reserve for share-based payments 5,306 5,860 6,241 Accumulated loss (22,989) (40,245) (36,122) Total equity 16,392 26,738 18,166 Total liabilities and equity 20,182 30,158 21,496



Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 Thousand USD (Unaudited) Thousand USD (Unaudited) Thousand USD Revenues 118 635 861 Cost of revenues 42 336 424 Cost of revenues - amortization of intangible 184 193 772 Total cost of revenues 226 529 1,196 Gross profit (loss) (108) 106 (335) Research and development expenses, net 2,415 (*) 2,548 11,233 Sales and marketing expenses 459 (*) 786 2,267 General and administrative expenses 904 (*) 885 3,491 Operating loss (3,886) (4,113) (17,326) Finance income 15 24 105 Finance expense 618 34 952 Total comprehensive loss (4,489) (4,123) (18,173) Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD) (0.09) (0.05) (0.32) Basic and diluted loss per ADS (in USD) (0.45) (0.27) (1.61)



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Share capital Share premium Treasury shares Warrants Presentation currency translation reserve Capital reserve from transactions with controlling shareholders Capital reserve for share- based payments Accumulated loss Total equity For the three months ended March 31, 2018: Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Thousand USD Balance as of January 1, 2018 $ 2,307 $ 45,722 (1,509)

33 1,431 63 6,241 (36,122)

18,166 Issuance of ordinary shares, net 981 11,490 -- -- -- -- -- 12,471 Exercise of options 2 256 -- -- -- (258)

-- -- Expiration of options -- 347 -- -- -- (347)

-- -- Share-based payments -- -- -- -- -- 224 -- 224 Net loss -- -- -- -- -- -- (4,123)

(4,123)

Balance as of March 31, 2018 3,290 57,815 (1,509)

33 1,431 63 5,860 (40,245)

26,738

SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.