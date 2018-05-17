Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---