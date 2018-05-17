Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 16-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2036.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 2070.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1987.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 2021.30p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---