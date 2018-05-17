Out-of-hospital services firm Totally has been awarded an 11-month contract extension with NHS Vale of York CCG via its wholly owned subsidiary Vocare. Totally's new contract with the CCG is worth a total of £770,000. Under the terms of the agreement, Vocare will continue to provide its 'emergency department front door' service to the CCG until 31 December 2018. Wendy Lawrence, Totally's chief executive, said, "With pressure mounting on the NHS and emergency care services it is vital that, on ...

