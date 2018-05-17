A stronger pound and weak UK trading hit revenue and operating profits at engineering firm Hill & Smith in the first four months of 2018, the company said on Thursday. In a trading statement, Hill & Smith maintained its outlook for the year but said revenue fell to £185.1m from £191.3m year on year. Since mid-March, the group had experienced improved order intake across its UK road and utilities businesses while continuing to record strong performances in both the US and French operations, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...