Retirement services company Just Group rallied on Thursday as it reported a jump in first-quarter sales thanks to a strong performance in defined benefit de-risking. Retirement income sales were 43% higher at £454m, with defined benefit sales up a whopping 99% to £249m compared to the first quarter as employee benefit consultants proactively manage the industry pipeline and as the market becomes less seasonal. Meanwhile, total new business sales rose 41% to £617m. Chief executive Rodney Cook ...

