Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-17 / 11:48 *Hamburg, May 17, 2018 - Skytanking Ovenon AS has successfully taken over the aviation fuelling operations of Petrol Ofisi Vitol in Turkey with effect from May 1, 2018. With this step, Skytanking is now offering into-plane fuelling and tank farm management services at 21 Turkish airports.* Skytanking has doubled its manpower in Turkey by taking over 118 operators, mechanics and site managers from Petrol Ofisi, employing now a total of 238 people in Turkey. The airports will be managed per Skytanking's operating standards and in compliance with the quality and safety standards of the Joint Inspection Group, JIG. "We are proud to significantly strengthen our market presence in Turkey," says Gerard Reumer, Managing Director of Skytanking. "Turkey is an emerging aviation hub and an extremely attractive and fast growing market. We are looking forward to taking over a bigger role there." Petrol Ofisi is the market leader in Turkey for fuel products distribution and lubricants, owned by a subsidiary of Vitol Investment Partnership Ltd. The contract period is five years with the option for additional five years. *Skytanking* is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based family-owned company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Skytanking provides a full range of aviation fuelling services including building, owning and operating aviation fuel storage and hydrant facilities, and providing into-plane services to airlines, airports and oil companies. Skytanking handles 15.5 million cbm of aviation fuel per year, refuelling 1.5 million aircraft at 71 airports in 13 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. For further information, please visit www.skytanking.com [1] and www.marquard-bahls.com [2] *For media inquiries, please contact:* Gerard Reumer Managing Director Skytanking Holding GmbH Tel. + 49 40 37004-0 gerard.reumer@skytanking.com End of Media Release Issuer: Skytanking GmbH & Co. KG Key word(s): Energy 2018-05-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 687113 2018-05-17 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fffe3cf2b72c2a37f2e041beae0d4067&application_id=687113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e27efe3375190c836d193479ad0cacf4&application_id=687113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2018 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)