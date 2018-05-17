Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") announces that they have retained the services of an industry leading mobile app marketing and strategy firm. The primary purpose of the initial digital campaigns are to increase growth & discovery, drive engagement, refine potential revenue opportunities and better position the FANDOM SPORTS App for the successful roll-out of its v2 product, scheduled for release in early Q-4 2018.

These early initiatives will focus on the core, "on-brand" v1 Android version (launched April 15, 2018) in order to identify relevant distribution channels and deliver the fan-centric product to a targeted user-base. Valuable insights for the app's demographic behavior and appetite will culminate into a comprehensive marketing strategy and future product roadmap.

With the winding down of the Company's first viral marketing campaign, FANDOM SPORTS has elected to "hibernate" its first iteration iOS (iPhone) product. The "off-brand" product was taken offline from the Apple Store on May 14th in conjunction with the current digital user acquisition initiative in order to ensure that only the primary brand, which is reflected in the current Android, will be out in the marketplace. The iOS version will only be accessible to existing users who downloaded it prior to May 14th.

Additionally, the Company has created a secondary Twitter social media account to be used for corporate and industry related matters. All press releases and company news can be found at the Twitter handle @FandomSportsCo. The primary Twitter account for FANDOM SPORTS' brand, product, app and content material can still be found when searching @FandomSportsApp.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

