DC/DC Converter Market to Register Robust Growth Owing to Technological Advancements & Burgeoning Trend Towards Miniaturization: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global DC/DC Converter Market is segmented on the basis of product type as Non-isolated, and Isolated. An electronic instrument that performs the function of altering a source of direct current from one particular voltage level to another is known as a DC/DC Converter. In simple words, it can be termed as a kind of electric power converter. As far as the power levels are concerned, they may range from very low to very high. Their widespread employment has been observed in a wide variety of portable electronic devices like cellular phones and laptops. Moreover, they are also manufactured to amplify the energy harvest for photovoltaic systems as well as for wind turbines. Due to its augmented applications, the product is attaining huge popularity across the globe.

The key factors responsible for the market growth may include rising demands from automotive, electronic, and industrial sectors, rise in the industrialization, mounting applications across various sectors particularly in the ICT and medical devices, lack of replacements for the product, constant innovations, technological advancements, burgeoning trend towards miniaturization and rise in the operation competence. Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the DC/DC Converter Market will witness the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

DC-DC Converters Market is segmented on the basis of output power as <20W, 20-40W, and 40-100W. DC/DC Converter Market is segmented on the basis of output number as three output, Dual Output, and Single Output. Among all the output numbers, the three output segment is covering the largest market share. DC-DC Converters Market is segmented on the basis of sales channel as Direct, and Indirect. DC/DC Converter Market is segmented on the basis of input voltage as <40V, 40-70V, and >70V. DC-DC Converters Market is segmented on the basis of output voltage as 3.3V, 5V, and 12V.

DC-DC Converters Market is segmented on the basis of form factor as Quarter Brick, Eighth Brick, Half Brick, Full Brick, Sixteen Brick, and others. DC/DC Converter Market is segmented on the basis of application as Industrial, Aerospace &Defense, Consumer, Communication, Server, Storage & Network, and Medical. Among all the applications, the Communication segment is taking up the largest share in the market. DC/DC Converter Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan, India, and China. As far as the geographical region is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently leading the market and it is estimated that the region will continue showing its dominance until next couple of years, the reason being rise in the industrialization, urbanization, rising investments from the leading manufacturers, and emergence of manufacturers of electronic devices like laptops, cell phones, and integrated circuits.

In contrast, North America and Europe are also displaying a robust growth due to emergence of huge market growth opportunities in these regions.

The prominent players operating in the DC/DC Converter Market are recognized as Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Delta Electronics, Inc., General Electric, Ericsson, and Texas Instruments.

