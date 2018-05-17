Welltec A/S: Interim Report Q1 2018 Announcement

Company announcement no. 2/2018

May 17th 2018





Q1 2018 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec will disclose its 2018 Q1 Interim Report and will discuss the results during an investor conference call to be held Thursday May 24th 2018, at 5 pm CEST.

The conference call will be available only for current and prospective bond holders, broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to participate in Welltec's investor conference call.

Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting bkjelmann@welltec.com (mailto:bkjelmann@welltec.com) and registering for the call. Registration will not be possible once the investor conference has started.

The 2018 Q1 Interim Report will be made available on the "Investor Portal" on Welltec's website at http://www.welltec.com/public-investor-materials/ (http://www.welltec.com/public-investor-materials/).

For further information, please contact:

Søren Søgaard Suhr, CFO, Cell: +45 20 34 04 88 or Martin Skovbjerg, Investor Relations, Cell: +41 768 12 70 90.

