Wearable Sensors Market Worth $2.86 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 38.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global wearable sensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a phenomenal CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period. Wearable sensors are a vital aspect of wearable devices owing to growing focus on health and fitness monitoring activities. Wearable sensors are emerging as a revolution in monitoring healthcare and fitness parameters and reducing overall hospital cost for patients.

Wearable sensors are expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The application of these sensors in fitness bands is estimated to hold largest market share in 2016. However, the smart watch segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is accredited to its capabilities in monitoring and rendering a comprehensive analysis of user activities. As technology advances, end users such as Apple, Samsung, and Fossil are focusing on providing game-changing products, which is a key determinant driving the popularity of wearable sensors.

The consumer segment is expected to remain dominant with fitness tracking emerging as a key trend among users in the recent past. Increase in demand for wearable sensors for remote monitoring of health and fitness through motion sensing technologies and data analysis techniques is anticipated to be a major factor driving segment growth. The healthcare vertical is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, fueled by technological developments in remote monitoring.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The consumer vertical emerged as the largest segment and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 1,253.5 million by 2025

by 2025 Demand for wearable sensors in defense is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Numerous enterprises and several new players within China and Japan have been investing in advanced sensor manufacturing. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 41.0% over the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable sensors market on the basis of sensor type, device, vertical, and region:

Wearable Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Optical

Force & pressure

Inertial sensor

Temperature

Magnetometers

Medical based sensors

Others

Wearable Sensors Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Smart Watch

Fitness band

Smart glasses

Smart fabric

Smart footwear

Other wearable

Wearable Sensors Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Consumer

Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Wearable Sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

