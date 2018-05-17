Industry-Leading Coriant Groove G30 Boosts Performance of HOPUS' IP Backbone Network and Enables Rapid Provisioning of 100G Interconnect Capacity

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced that HOPUS, a Marseille-based provider of IP connectivity services, has selected Coriant for a long-term partnership that will enable the company to evolve its resilient, high-capacity transport infrastructure that provides quality routes to major networks. As part of this technology partnership, HOPUS has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to cost-efficiently scale network capacity and accelerate provisioning of high-speed transit services. The new regional network deployment will support 100G DWDM transport between the Paris and Amsterdam metropolitan markets and enable efficient delivery of end-to-end internet exchange and IP services.

HOPUS selected the Coriant Groove G30 solution for its ultra-high density, industry-leading low power consumption, and proven ease of deployment and operation. Designed as a truly open and disaggregated solution, the Coriant Groove G30 will enable HOPUS to cost-efficiently meet the growing IP traffic demands and dynamic applications of its domestic and international service provider, content provider, and internet access customers.

"With the unabated explosion of high-bandwidth end-user applications, not only is demand for capacity growing, but so is our customers' need for faster response times," said Philippe Duguet, CEO at HOPUS. "In order to address these evolving demands, we needed an optical transport solution that could meet our stringent performance requirements for efficiency, scalability, and resiliency, while offering operational simplicity and flexibility to facilitate fast and easy service deployment. The Coriant Groove G30 proved the ideal solution."

The award-winning Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform is an innovative 1RU modular open transport solution designed to deliver programmable, high speed, and secure bandwidth optimized for the growing capacity demands of mobile, video, IoT, and cloud applications. Widely deployed in the world's leading web-scale internet operator, service provider, IXP, and cable MSO networks, the Groove G30 can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Open APIs ensure rapid introduction and easy integration within any network operating environment.

"HOPUS is recognized for operating a high-performance IP network proven to deliver the highest level of service performance and reliability," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We're proud to be their technology partner and look forward to helping them evolve their network and support a best-in-class customer experience with our open, disaggregated, and software-driven solutions."

About HOPUS

HOPUS is an Internet service provider of a new kind. Born with the Internet exchange principles, we focus on providing quality routes to major networks that usually don't connect IXs. Joining HOPUS is joining a network on which the members are aiming at improving each other's reach and quality. You will join all other participants without loss or saturation. Prediction of evolutions and active measures of performance allow us to provide an unparalleled IP network. We are trying to establish a virtuous model in which content can reach eyeballs with the best possible quality at a fair price. Eyeball networks receiving some payback on the traffic they carry and all members being enlisted to offer guarantees on their networks. Big eyeballs providers trust us, big content providers trust us meet networks that matter. Read more at www.hopus.net and on our Twitter account.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

