AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer Michael D. West, Ph.D., who also serves as Co-CEO of BioTime, will deliver a keynote presentation at World Advanced Therapies Regenerative Medicine Congress, May 16-18 in London.

Taking place on Friday, May 18 at 12:30pm BST, Dr. West's presentation, "Aging and Regeneration: Commercial Implications of the New Science" will address the following topics related to AgeX's programs:

How can molecular and AI technologies help regenerate damaged tissue in humans?

What are the current challenges with induced tissue regeneration and how are we tackling them?

Combining pluripotent stem cell and iTR technology to form new company AgeX

A copy of Dr. West's presentation will be available on the AgeX website.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development: pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac ischemia, and tissue regeneration respectively. For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About BioTime

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell replacement platform, BioTime is creating new cells and tissues with its proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues are developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or lost due to degenerative diseases. BioTime's cell/drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology. HyStem was designed to provide for the transfer, retention, engraftment and metabolic support of cellular replacement therapies. BioTime's lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia, which consists of HyStem combined with the patient's own adipose (fat) progenitor cells. Renevia met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. BioTime has submitted Renevia for CE Mark approval in the EU. There were no device related serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime's lead cell replacement product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, which is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse events reported to date in the first nine patients. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company's email alert list: BioTime News Alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements pertaining to product technology, clinical development, regulatory approval timelines, the success of potential cosmetic applications and potential opportunities for BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005414/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact for BioTime:

David Nakasone, 510-871-4188

Dnakasone@biotime.com

or

Media Contact for AgeX:

Gotham Communications, LLC

Bill Douglass, 646-504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com

or

Next Level Agency, Inc.

Mark Leonard, 847-651-9682

mark@reachthenextlevel.com