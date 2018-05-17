Following the creation of a joint venture in 2016 between Atalian and Servest, the two leading international facility services companies have now formally merged to create Atalian Servest.

Atalian Servest in the top 5 of Facility Service companies in the world

The new organization will have revenues of over $3.7 billion at the end of 2018. It employs more than 125,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 30 countries across four continents.

Both companies are geographically complementary to one another with Atalian currently operating on the European continent, the US, south-east Asia and Africa and Servest in the UK. Both offer a full range of facility services including cleaning, catering, security, building services, energy management, front-of-house, and landscaping for both private and public-sector organizations and companies.

Providing personalized solutions at "glocal" level

Atalian and Servest together have more than 90 years of experience with a strong heritage of providing quality, customized facility services to a diverse range of customers in a variety business segments. Both companies are experienced at understanding and managing cultural nuances in different local environments while delivering a seamless global service. The merger strengthens this local presence and global service delivery.

"Our two organizations are very complementary with like-minded business approaches based on an entrepreneurial strategy where organic and acquisitive growth are of equal importance," said Matthieu de Baynast, Group CEO at Atalian. "The merger of our organizations will enable businesses to have more choice when looking for a global facility services' partner."

Providing solutions for the mobile and digital world

The merger enables the Group to intensify its innovations approach to facilitate customer requirements. Through its significant investment in (28,8%), and partnership with global ICT services specialist, Getronics, present in 22 countries, the new entity will also focus on further developing its technology-led workspace solutions. This will enable Atalian Servest to play a leading role in the workplace technology market, help clients to rationalize their approach of Smart Buildings and provide a seamless FM and mobile technology. The merger comes at a time when workplace management is increasingly focused on digital transformation through the development of smart buildings and the Internet of Things.

Rob Legge, Group CEO at Servest, said: "At a time when the Brexit deal is creating headlines about the UK's exit from Europe, this is a genuine story of UK and European harmony and collaboration. Many of our multinational or global clients are looking for a more standardized service delivery across geographies and can now benefit from our approach wherever they are based.

The merged Group's executive management team will see Chairman of Atalian, Franck Julien and Group CEO, Matthieu de Baynast, joined by Kenton Fine assuming the role of Vice Chairman of the Group, with Rob Legge as Chairman of the UK and USA businesses.

About Servest

Servest is a leading facility services provider, priding itself on its transparent, innovative, partnership approach. It self-delivers value-for-money bespoke solutions to clients across all sectors, including retail, leisure, public, healthcare, education, commercial, construction, transport and logistics. Servest offers specialist services which can be bundled or integrated to suit clients' needs.

Visit www.servest.co.uk our LinkedIn pages UK or follow us on Twitter @servest_uk

About Atalian

With revenues in excess of $2.4 billion, and 100,000 employees, Atalian is a leading independent French provider of outsourced service solutions. The Group is present in more than 30 countries on 4 continents (Europe/USA/Asia/Africa). More than 28,000 customers in both private and public sectors trust us. The scope of Atalian's activities encompasses cleaning, technical maintenance, facility management, security, reception, landscaping and energy management.

Visit: www.atalian.com

About Atalian Servest

With revenues of over $3.7 billion, and 125,000+ employees looking after clients in 33 countries, Atalian Servest is one of the world's largest facility service providers. The company offers cleaning, catering, security, building services, energy management, front-of-house and landscaping.

