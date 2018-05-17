Securing the cities with cutting-edge technology in surveillance, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and more

MANILA, Philippines, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Dutertenomics as introduced by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines is preparing to invest more in infrastructure building and development. Part of the "Build! Build! Build!" infrastructure plan is to have more bridges, roads, railways, urban mass transport, airports, seaports and new cities introduced.

With high-impact projects as top priority for the country, the transformation will not only be limited to infrastructure but also present the need for an upgrade of safety and security for the community and the country.

The Philippines, in the process of building its ICT/IoT market, is forecasted to grow spending in IoT from US$ 55.1 million in 2014 to US$ 766.8 million in 2020. This shift of total spending in the ASEAN IoT market is expected from a government and companies that are actively looking for partners in the ICT/IoT space.

To address this demand, IFSEC Philippines, the leading security, fire and safety event for the Philippines, was first introduced last year. Returning for the second edition, IFSEC Philippines will take place from 30 May to 1 June 2018 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

The show will feature more than 120 world-renowned brands including Axis Communications, Hikvision, ZKTeco, Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment, Nemtek and Comnet, showcasing state-of-the-art technologies in safety and security.

Over 5,000 trade buyers from around the Philippines are expected to attend the show to source for niche requirements in home automation technology that includes CCTV, Access Control & Biometrics and other future trends, such as Drone Technology, Smart Buildings, Physical Perimeter Security and IoT.

Interested trade visitors are welcome to attend the show for free and invited to pre-register online at https://bit.ly/2oO0Hz4.

Registered visitors of IFSEC Philippines can also attend several seminars that will take place throughout the three-day show for free. The IFSEC Philippines Theatre will address 22 topics to be presented by industry experts, covering issues on ASEAN cybersecurity landscape, artificial intelligence, Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) and technological trends that are shaping 2018, amongst others.

IFSEC Philippines is supported by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Asian Professional Security Association (APSA) Philippines Chapter, Mall Security Management Association of the Philippines (MSMAP), Philippine Association Detective and Protective Agency Operators Inc. (PADPAO), Philippine Society for Industrial Security Inc (PSIS), Safety Organization of the Philippines Inc (SOPI), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), Security Guards Association of the Philippines (SEGAP) and Chartered International Institute of Security and Crisis Management (CIISCM).

To find out more about IFSEC Philippines, kindly visit www.ifsecphilippines.com or contact UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc at +632-551-7803.

