Technavio's latest market research report on the global laser hair loss treatment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global laser hair loss treatment market is expected to grow to USD 279.13 mn by 2022, according to Technavio analysts. A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing technological advancement and innovation. Laser technology is used for various applications such as medical healing, reducing pain and other medical treatments. The demand for the use of lasers for treating hair loss is increasing because these lasers can be used to remove blockages for blood circulation at the roots of the hair. Therefore, laser treatments help in increasing the strength, shine, and elasticity of hair. For treating hair loss, it is necessary that the laser reaches the scalp. Lasers improve circulation of blood and oxygen to the scalp, help in cell replacement, and energize the scalp.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in home care products as one of the key emerging trends in the global laser hair loss treatment market:

Increase in home care products

In a rapidly changing world, busy lifestyles and the need for easy and quick solutions have provided an opportunity for vendors of hair treatment devices to develop products, which cater to the changing needs of the customers. Different technological advancements have helped in developing solutions such as portable laser devices with special features that enable treatments at homes. The market has witnessed an increasing trend for treating hair loss at homes as the costs for laser treatments in clinics is high. Several customers cannot afford complete hair transplant as its cost is significantly high. In addition, the treatments used in clinics are invasive treatments, which are expensive and time-consuming.

"The hair loss home treatment devices are expensive because of the technology used in them. New innovations are making these devices safe to be used at home. These devices do not require any training before use. Awareness of these devices is created by e-commerce platforms with portable devices being sold on e-commerce websites. The increase in e-commerce will also fuel the growth of home care products. These websites increase the reach of vendors and make it easy for them to sell products in the international market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness

Global laser hair loss treatment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global laser hair loss treatment market into the following end-users (males and females) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global laser hair loss treatment market by males occupied a market share of close to 62%. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas held approximately 48% share of the market. This was because of the presence of many domestic vendors who help in creating awareness, early adoption of low-level laser technology and increased availability of products.

