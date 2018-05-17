Wireless tracking solutions firm Starcom announced on Thursday that the latest version of its Watchlock Cube, the company's award winning padlock, is now available to the market ahead of schedule. The AIM-traded company said the product, which was originally planned for release in the third quarter of this year, combines GPS and cellular technology with a high-security padlock to ensure "security and constant communication". The latest iteration has been developed in-house but unlike prior ...

