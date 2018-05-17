Zichain: Advisory Board Appointments

Mr Jun Hao and Mr Bogdan Fiedur Join Zichain's Advisory Board

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Zichain, a crypto finance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jun Hao and Mr Bogdan Fiedur to its Advisory Board.

Mr Jun Hao is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency advisor with an extensive fundraising experience, having successfully completed more than 10 ICOs, among which are Kinguin.io and Huobi.pro. He specialises mainly in the technical advisory at the times of the ICOs and the global community growth. Mr Jun Hao has worked with BTU protocol, Lendo, AgentNotNeeded, and Axens, among others, building a total community of more than 150 000 members across multiple ICOs.

Mr Bogdan Fiedur is a Canada-based smart contract developer, crypto investor, and President of blockvhainexperts.io. He has over 20 years of IT experience in building e-commerce websites, and has been actively involved in the blockchain development in the last three years. Mr Bogdan Fiedur has successfully completed 8 ICOs, having acquired a good knowledge of the ICO development process, from conception to execution.

Zichain's Advisory Board has been created to provide strategic guidance and valuable technical advice to the company's management team. It will also support Zichain in accessing new growth opportunities, as the company seeks to advance its leading position as a developer of blockchain asset management industry.

Zichain's CEO, Mr Khachatur Gukasyan, said: "I am honoured to welcome Jun and Bodgan onto our Advisory Board. By having someone of their calibre as part of Zichain team will help us to achieve our ambition of pioneering crypto finance and creating simple, accessible and safe platforms for cryptocurrency investment."

Jun Hao commented: "I'm delighted to be joining Zichain at such a pivotal time in its development. I look forward to supporting the company's vision of making crypto finance accessible for everyone."

Bogdan Fiedur commented: "I am very pleased to be joining Zichain, who are at the forefront of developing innovating products that will shape the crypto finance industry. I look forward to successfully working with the company on the next stage of its business development."

About Zichain

Zichain is a Switzerland-based blockchain finance company and a pioneer of the cryptocurrency index industry, having launched the world's first cryptocurrency indexation and analysis service in December 2017. Combining its extensive experience in the world of traditional finance with the cutting-edge technology, the company is developing a range of simple, safe and trusted products that allow everyone to successfully invest into cryptocurrencies, track the performance of their investments, and receive the latest crypto market data. Zichain is currently focused on the development of four key products: a unique and convenient platform for asset managers who wish to launch their own white label funds; a range of cryptocurrency index funds based on a family of crypto indices; a new infrastructure for the collection and analysis of industry news and market data; and a crypto-fiat exchange platform.

Zichain is a one-stop-shop for blockchain finance, with the mission of making it safe, orderly and accessible to everyone.

To find out more please visit www.zichain.io

SOURCE: Zichain via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange