

SASKATOON (dpa-AFX) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO, NTR) and Tianqi Lithium Corp. announced an agreement, whereby Tianqi Lithium has agreed to purchase 62,556,568 A shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. held by Nutrien for consideration of $65 per share in cash. The announced transaction represents the entirety of Nutrien's 'A shares' at a gross valuation of approximately $4.07 billion.



Nutrien's sale of its SQM holdings was required by the Competition Commission of India and Ministry of Commerce in China in providing their clearance for the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp which formed Nutrien.



Nutrien still retains ownership of 20,166,319 SQM 'B shares' and expects to divest these shares in due course.



