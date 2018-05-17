Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market Worth 35.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 35.6 Million by 2022 from USD 12.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3%.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-decision-support-system-sepsis-market-227232851.html

The key factors driving the growth of Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market include increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes.

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

North America dominated the market in 2017

Geographically, the global Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as rising incidence of sepsis, focus of major players in the region and increasing investment in HCIT expenditure.

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market.

