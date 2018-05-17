PreCog Security Inc.: Digital Marketing Company Executive Digital LLC and PreCog Security Announce a New Partnership

PreCog Security Inc's Team Offers Deep Security Analysis Service for Applications, Software and Networks

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Executive Digital LLC, a company that provides digital marketing services, has just announced a new partnership with PreCog Security Inc from St. Petersburg, FL (Tampa Bay) to provide unique business intelligence value to the market through integrated ecosystem of design, data and security.

"Executive Digital is pleased to expand its offerings through a new partnership with PreCog Security," said Sasha Jovicic, CEO of Executive Digital "We have seen our customers' needs expand over the course of years from marketing to business intelligence. Security is an important foundation to our digital design and actionable data services."

As a company spokesperson noted, PreCog Security Inc provides Deep Security Analysis service for software, applications and networks. Their experienced team of cyber security practitioners and ethical hackers streamline penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and risk analysis through the simple TEST, FIND, FIX framework.

"The PreCog team is excited to partner with Executive Digital and become an important part of their business intelligence ecosystem," said Alex Paunic, CEO of PreCog Security. "We are witnessing a major shift in all industries where security research and risk mitigation is becoming a foundation in every business and solution development. We want to help organizations of all sizes to find and fix security gaps before hackers attack."

As Jovicic noted, the passionate teams from Executive Digital and PreCog Security offer their business intelligence solutions to customers of all sizes. Whether people are building a new website or complex web application; visually appealing design, intelligent data and a strong security foundation are imperative.

"PreCog Security's know-how is second to none, and is exactly what we were looking for in a cyber security partner. We feel it is an amazing opportunity to solidify our partnership, and as always, all of our clients, both existing and future, will benefit from our collaborative efforts with PreCog Security," Jovicic said.

About Executive Digital LLC:

Executive Digital LLC is a top digital marketing agency, operating from nine offices with more than 120 employees throughout the United States, UAE and Serbia. Executive Digital LLC delivers digital marketing services based on deep industry knowledge and their longtime status as digital experts in their respective realms of the industry. As the nation's premier group of digital experts, they offer complete and advanced digital marketing solutions in the SEO, Social Media, Paid media, Web Development, Visual/Creative Arts and Lead Generation disciplines. Numerous corporations have utilized their complete marketing systems for over a decade, serving almost 150,000 clients across the nation. For more information, please visit https://executive-digital.com/.

Executive Digital LLC

1125 NE 125th St., Suite 303

North Miami, FL 33161

About PreCog Security Inc:

PreCog Security is a cybersecurity and risk mitigation company. It is based in St Petersburg, FL in Tampa Bay with national and global reach. PreCog Security provides organizations of all sizes with vulnerability assessment, penetration testing and risk analysis while also building cybersec solutions at scale. Their method is streamlining complex security analysis process through straightforward TEST, FIND and FIX framework. For more information, please visit https://precogsecurity.com/.

