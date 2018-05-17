Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "20Q". The Frankfurt Exchange ranks third globally in terms of trading volume behind New York (NYSE) and NASDAQ. The Frankfurt listing will provide European and other international investors broader access to Aurania.

The Company is also in process of applying for a listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. Upgrading from the default Grey Sheets market to the OTCQB market will provide investors access to the most current information while reducing the trading limits and restrictions that companies often face through trading on the Grey Sheets. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market. An OTCQB listing enables brokers to more easily quote and trade a security.

"Aurania has taken another step toward increasing its profile internationally and facilitating investment in the Company by global investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange accounts for over 90% of the volume of all German stock exchanges and a listing there should broaden our investor base", said Dr. Keith Barron, Aurania's Chairman and CEO. "In addition, an OTCQB listing, which is currently being processed, should ensure that U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors who trade on the TSX-V. The OTCQB listing should reduce the trading volatility that we have witnessed on the Grey Sheet market in recent days."

Operated by the Deutsche Börse, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Carolyn Muir

Manager, Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

