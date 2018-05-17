- Co-presenting key session on 14 June on the challenge of managing multiple Leave Laws

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will co-present a key session on managing Leave Laws for the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) Tools & Tactics Webinar Series. The event, entitled "I Have to Manage How Many Different Leave Laws?", will take place on 14 June at 9 AM Pacific /12 PM Eastern with the goal of helping absence and disability management professionals navigate their way through the Leave Law maze. The webinar is free for DMEC members with a discount for non-members available via the FINEOS website here.

During the webinar Randi Weir Simmons, AVP Absence Management FINEOS, and Marjory Robertson, AVP Senior Counsel, Sun Life Financial, will consider the challenge of managing the patchwork of leave laws at federal, state, and municipal levels. They will examine how the various laws interact, outlining the most highly used and the most complex while identifying those regulations that are already met through existing absence benefit programs. In this way, they hope to break down the Leave Law challenge into manageable action.

In addition to the webinar, FINEOS will also present at this year's DMEC Annual Conference with a session entitled "Digital Solutions: A Window Into the Back Office of Absence Case Management". This willfocus on the benefits offered by digital solutions such as shorter turnaround times and increased awareness but also on the increased customer expectations that come with these solutions including greater transparency.

FINEOS has developed FINEOS Absence, a single book of record for all absence management related services. It integrates with FINEOS Claims to enable a streamlined efficient operation and a complete customer care service. Carriers can showcase the strengths of their products, services, people, and partnerships in a unique, consistent, and compliant fashion.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for Life, Accident and Health, with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by eight of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and four of the top five Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health insurance. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service policy, billing, claims and absence management, providing best-in-class functionality for group, voluntary, and individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models.

FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005657/en/

Contacts:

FINEOS Corporation

Susanne Ryan

Marketing Consultant

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.mryan@FINEOS.com