Bent Sorensen to lead Danalock business expansion in Americas and build partnerships with security companies, service providers, and retailers

Danalock, a leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and businesses, announced today that it has opened an office in Miami, Florida and named Bent Sorensen to lead the company's expansion in the Americas. Establishing a local presence in the U.S. enables Danalock to better serve existing and potential customers in the security and telco markets as well as seek out partnerships with service providers and retailers looking to offer customized home automation and/or monitoring and security solutions.

As general manager of the Miami office for Danalock, Sorensen will focus on expanding the business through developing partnerships in the South American, Central American, and North American markets. Sorensen joins Danalock from Sigma Designs/Z-Wave. He brings in-depth experience as an IoT advisor to service providers, start-ups, major OEM/ODMs, and software platform providers. Sorensen has more than 20 years of international sales management and business development experience.

"Expanding to the U.S. is a natural next step in our growth strategy. We see an increased interest and demand for Danalock products in the Americas and are very excited about having Bent Sorensen on board," said Henning Overgaard, CEO and founder of Danalock. "With his great expertise and know-how within the industry, Bent will deliver first-rate support to our existing customers and take Danalock to the next level by growing the American market. Additionally, we see great potential for new partnerships in South America and Central America."

With an expanding product portfolio, Danalock provides secure smart lock technology with superior functionality, easy installation, and global compatibility. The newest Danalock V3 is being adopted by telcos, IoT service providers, and e-commerce retailers, as well as logistics and alarm companies that are integrating Danalock and Danapad into their solutions. Service providers around the world that want to use the smart lock as an enabler to offer home delivery, various cleaning services or new services within temperature control and lighting upon entry, have chosen Danalock as a preferred partner to add value to their solutions.

About Danalock

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years' experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk on Twitter.

