Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace

Canadian and United Kingdom automotive dealerships can list their used vehicle inventory on Facebook Marketplace and buyer inquiries will be managed by Gubagoo's chat operators through Facebook Messenger

BOCA RATON, Florida, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo Inc., the leading provider of dealer communications solutions, today announced that automotive dealerships in Canada and the United Kingdom can now use Gubagoo to sell their pre-owned inventory on Marketplace, a destination on Facebook to discover, buy and sell goods.

With this new solution, Gubagoo can list dealerships' vehicle inventory on Marketplace and integrate with Messenger to manage interactions with interested buyers. Previously, Gubagoo announced Facebook Marketplace support for US dealerships, which has since realized significant dealer adoption.

"We were impressed by how quickly Gubagoo got us up and running on Facebook Marketplace," said Todd Chaney, Sales Manager, Mann Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Richmond. "In the first three months of posting our inventory on Marketplace, we received more than 313 new leads."

"Our dealership received around 300 new leads within the first three months of posting our inventory on Marketplace," said Jamie Suid, Marketing Director of Florida Fine Cars. "The amount of traffic is one thing, but the seamlessness of the setup and handling of the conversations is what really separates the Gubagoo Facebook Marketplace solution from the pack."

Getting started on Marketplace is easy. Dealers who are using Gubagoo ChatSmart simply authorize Gubagoo to post to Marketplace. Within minutes, the dealership's used car inventory is imported. Each vehicle will appear in a separate listing, and include a photo of the vehicle, a description, year, make, model, price, mileage, VIN number, and the dealership's name and location. In the United Kingdom, Gubagoo's exclusive reseller partner GForces will post inventory on the dealer's behalf.

Dealers with Gubagoo's Facebook Messenger integration enabled will benefit from having Gubagoo's professional team of chat specialists respond to incoming queries from buyers interested in learning more about vehicles posted on Marketplace. All incoming leads will be qualified by Gubagoo's chat specialists and uploaded to the dealer's CRM.

"We have seen tremendous dealer interest in our Facebook Marketplace offering. It has really been a game-changer for our business," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "We are looking forward to driving even more interest with dealers in Canada and the UK."

Gubagoo's Facebook Marketplace integration is currently available to US, Canadian, and UK dealerships that are using Gubagoo's ChatSmart solution and Messenger add-on. Facebook does not charge fees for listings on Marketplace. There may be costs associated with setting up feeds through a third-party listing partner or using a third-party live chat provider. There is no limit to how many vehicles a dealership can post.

Gubagoo will be demonstrating its integration to Facebook Marketplace and Messenger at Car Dealer Expo (CDX) in Manchester, England on May 21-22.

To learn more about Gubagoo or to arrange a live demonstration, please email marketplace@gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573 or visit https://gubagoo.io/facebook/marketplace/sign-up/ca.

About Gubagoo



Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Gubagoo is the leading provider of advanced automotive dealer communication solutions that connect consumers to dealers anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, and video. With a mission to provide a smarter, more cost-effective alternative to the old lead generation model, Gubagoo is the first dealership website solution that successfully makes anonymous traffic identifiable and converts the 95% of dealer site traffic that traditionally defects.

More than 3,000 dealerships, including some of the nation's largest dealer groups, as well as OEM-certified programs, are using Gubagoo's omni-channel communication platform to take their customer experience to the next level. For more information about Gubagoo, visit www.gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573.