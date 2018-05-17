CHEMEON Announces New International Distribution & Global Product Availability Online

More CHEMEON Chemistries, Services and Innovations Available Worldwide

MINDEN, Nevada, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEON Surface Technology announces new international distribution partnerships with Metron Specialty Chemical of India, Daewon Innovation Ltd. of South Korea, Elite Surface Finishing in Australia and FirstKem in the U.S. Also, CHEMEON products are currently available globally online via http://www.partsbase.com.

"Global distribution channels and online product availability worldwide are critical pieces of the CHEMEON growth strategy. We are proud to be aligned with our U.S. and international partners who offer end users so many options for service, purchase and delivery," said Madylon Meiling, CEO CHEMEON Surface Technology.

Metron Specialty Chemical, India, Daewon Innovation Ltd, South Korea, Elite Surface Finishing in Australia and FirstKem International are new international distributors for the CHEMEON product line. These partners provide the complete line of CHEMEON specialty chemicals for light metals finishing, including non-hexavalent conversion coatings and pre/post treatments for anodizing.

CHEMEON's international position is further strengthened through a partnership with PartsBase. All CHEMEON products are now available to OEM/MRO clients of PartsBase, anywhere in the world. CHEMEON will be part of PBEXPO 2018, May 16 and May 17, to celebrate the launch of CHEMEON's availability online globally.

CHEMEON's suite of innovative products now includes CHEMEON 4100 - a one step deoxidizer/cleaner pretreatment for conversion coatings, conversion coating repairs, and anodizing.

All CHEMEON products are supported by chemists and Ph.D. scientists who are subject matter experts in conversion coating and anodizing.

About CHEMEON Surface Technology

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global provider of advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC QPD/QPL Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment; CHEMEON TCP-HF (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray) and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON's patented and proprietary chemistries include: Military Grade CHEMEON TCP-NP (No Prep) and patented zero chrome CHEMEON 0CP- 6800, in addition to a full line of anodizing pre and post treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting and university level training.

Learn more at: www.chemeon.com

For more information about CHEMEON, visit www.chemeon.com or call +1 775.782.8324.

