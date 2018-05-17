Unlike traditional power generation, wind and solar require zero, or a mimimum amount of, water for the operations of their respective technologies. This may help most Middle Eastern and North African countries solve their chronich water supply issues, as well as several more African, Asian, American and European countries.Water-stressed countries should consider the deployment of solar and wind power plants as a solution for their water supply issues, according to the World Resources Insititute (WRI). The experts from WRI stressed that power production from solar and wind sources make almost ...

