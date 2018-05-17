TSLA Stock at the Fork in the RoadTesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently held one of the weirdest, most memorable earnings calls of all time. I didn't write about it when it happened, because everyone else was doing that.But the dust has finally settled. We finally have the distance and perspective to ask: Why did that Tesla earnings call go so badly? And does it mean that Tesla stock is overrated?Let's find out.Tesla stock is currently trading at around $282.90. It is down more than 27% from its 52-week high, in part because of financial issues, but more importantly because "Model 3" production is running behind schedule..

