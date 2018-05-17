EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.5.2018 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 18.5.2018 1 bond issued by Ålandsbanken Abp will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 18.5.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 17.5.2018 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 18.5.2018 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.5.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Ålandsbanken Abp. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679808