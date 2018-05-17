Breaking Data Corp.: GIVEMESPORT Applauds Supreme Court PASPA Ruling and Announces Its Audience of 8.1 Million with Interest in Sports Betting and Gambling

GIVEMESPORT is the leading Sport Publisher on Facebook with over 26 million sports fans and over 30% of its Global Facebook audience are over 18 and indicate an interest in Sport Betting, Gambling and related interests.

TORONTO and LONDON, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, has reported its audience connected to its leading Facebook Page, that are over 18 years old, with an interest in sports betting and gambling is approximately 8.1 million.

(source: Facebook Audience Insights; global, sports betting + gambling + related betting brands and interests + over 18).

GIVEMESPORT is very positive about the ruling by the Supreme Court to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), effectively clearing a path for the legalization of sports betting in the United States. GIVEMESPORT already has direct partnerships with the NBA and NFL, it is looking to extend these partnerships to other US sports.

Nick Thain, CEO of GIVEMESPORT, said, "It's fantastic for GIVEMESPORT to have such a large audience over 18 that has a direct interest in sports betting and gambling. This is even more relevant now than ever with the Supreme Court's decision to clear that path for sport betting to be legal in the US."

Thain continued, "GIVEMESPORT's global audience has a natural affinity with sports betting and gambling. In the UK betting companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year trying to gain market share in an industry worth over US$18.6 billion (Source: UK Gambling Commission). We are only starting to unlock the value here and sport betting has been part of our thinking for a while now. The ruling in the US only accelerates this and positions us well to take advantage of this decision."

GIVEMSPORT's website is the second largest commercial sports website in the UK (ComScore: Nov-17), second only to SkySports.com. The Stars Group recently acquired SkyBet.com for a deal worth up to US$4.7 Billion, a further illustration of the large valuations and market caps in this space.

