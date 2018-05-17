Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that Cliplister, a content provider for Europe's biggest e-commerce platforms, selected its content delivery network (CDN) to help them increase performance and ensure high availability for customers worldwide.

Cliplister offers a product content presentation and distribution solution for manufacturers and retailers to share high-quality online content. The company wanted to give its clients reliability and flexibility to deliver fast, high-quality user experiences in any region worldwide. To help accomplish these goals, Cliplister selected Limelight for its reliable global network, dedicated support team and competitive pricing.

"We consistently have positive experiences with Limelight's technology and team. Limelight has one of the highest performing CDNs in the world, and we're able to provide their expertise to our customers," said Sören Schulze, Chief Operating Officer at Cliplister. "Limelight is 100 percent reliable, keeps its promises, and is dedicated to meet both our and our customers' needs."

With major brands and top e-commerce companies as customers, Cliplister needs the ability to deliver online traffic across the globe. Limelight owns and operates one of the world's largest private networks that bypasses the public internet, which ensures top digital experiences worldwide for all types of content from static images to video content.

"Cliplister is a key e-commerce reseller in Germany, and we enjoy working closely with them to ensure their customers get world class content delivery performance," said Simon Beech, Head of EMEA Partnerships at Limelight Networks.

More details about how Cliplister uses Limelight are available here.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005156/en/

Contacts:

SHIFT Communications

Lori Niquette, 617-779-1800

Limelight@shiftcomm.com