Advancements for Billion Dollar Analytics Market Focuses on User Engagement Activity for Social Media and Digital Ad Revenues

The social media universe has firmly cemented itself as one of the most lucrative and effective platforms for brands to advertise on, as a recent study by IAB illustrates. And the newest analytics software and tracking platforms are experiencing tremendous growth potential in today's markets. According to a recent study, analytics are showing digital ad revenues alone grew over 20% last year to $88 billion, with social media accounting for over 25% of that number. Increased user engagement on various social media platforms is the primary driver of this growth and this has influenced companies to invest in advanced social media analytic software and services aiming at maximizing their social influence, exposure and experiences. Active companies in the markets this week include Engagement Labs (TSX-V: EL) (OTC: ELBSF), Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

Engagement Labs (TSX-V: EL.V) (OTCQB: ELBSF) BREAKING NEWS : Engagement Labs announced today that it has renewed a contract with a leading media agency for three years. The contract, valued at CDN $415k, is a testament to the important role that Engagement Labs plays in helping to identify and analyze the power of social influence in driving media and ad performance. TotalSocial has become an integral tool to create strategies and evaluate performance.



"Advertising plays an increasingly important role in people's lives as a curation engine for products, brands, shows, movies, etc. It is also sparking consumer conversations that lead to purchases," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "The agency recognizes the relationship between media, advertising, consumer conversations and purchasing decisions and is leveraging our platform to create and test strategies, as well as communicate value and metrics to clients."



The media agency uses Engagement Labs data in several different ways, including media planning, understanding the impact of communications plans on key performance indicators like advocacy, quantifying the multicultural influencer marketplace in the US, market mix models that quantify the impact of marketing investment and new business pitches.



"Engagement Labs has proven the important relationship between media and social influence. This agency shares that belief and integrates our TotalSocial data into their work on behalf of their impressive list of Fortune 500 clients," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We believe that agencies represent a source of revenue in their own right, and they can also provide Engagement Labs with access to major Fortune 500 brands that we have yet to penetrate. This agency, for example, has already enabled us to work with a leading energy company. And with a client base that includes leading global brands in beverages, food, automotive, retail, and consumer health care, we look forward to working closely with them to serve the needs of the agency and its clients in 2018 and beyond." Read this and more news for Engagement Labs athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/el.html



Ramping Revenue Through Social Analytics: Engagement Labs CEO Ed Keller



In otherindustry relateddevelopments in the markets of note:



Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL) recently announced it has signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralizes data science tools, projects and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Data science teams use the platform to organize work, easily access data and computing resources, and execute end-to-end model development workflows. Leading organizations like Amgen, Rio Tinto, and Sonos are using the DataScience.com platform to improve productivity, reduce operational costs and deploy machine learning solutions faster to power their digital transformations. DataScience.com empowers data scientists to deliver the business-changing insights executives expect in less time with self-service access to open source tools, data and computing resources, while also improving the ability of IT teams to support that work. Oracle embeds Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities across its software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) solutions, including big data, analytics and security operations, to enable digital transformations. Together, Oracle and DataScience.com will provide customers with a single data science platform that leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the breadth of Oracle's integrated SaaS and PaaS offerings to help them realize the full potential of machine learning.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) wants to prove it can earn businesses money, not just build their social media audience. The company recently launched a new "Facebook Analytics" app for iOS and Android appeared in the app stores. It touts the ability to "stay on top of your growth, engagement, and conversion efforts on the go. Easily view key metrics and reports, check automated insights, and receive notifications when changes occur." As social marketing has matured, companies aren't content just getting Likes, followers and reach. They want to sell stuff. Between storefronts on Facebook, marketing bots on Messenger, professional accounts and shopping tags on Instagram and the new WhatsApp for Business app, Facebook wants to offer tools to keep them loyal. Read more here: https://techcrunch.com/2018/05/01/facebook-analytics-app/

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) closed up .06% on Wednesday with a volume north of 10.4 million. Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) recently announced it continues to accelerate the movement of significant customer analytic workloads to the cloud. Enterprise-class organizations such as Ticketmaster, Arcos Dorados, Vizient, Silverton Casino and Monsanto are now using Teradata technology to run millions of queries per day in production-level, advanced analytic systems in the cloud. With an innovative product portfolio and licensing structures designed to de-risk buying decisions, Teradata gives its customers the most reliable, secure and proven path to the cloud at the speed and in the deployment environment that is right for them. "According to the recent survey, 'The State of Analytics in the Cloud,' a clear majority of organizations (83 percent) believe the cloud is the best place to run analytics, but most are concerned with performance, security and other inhibitors," said Tim Henry, Senior Vice President, Strategic Offering Management at Teradata. "Helping customers overcome the barriers to enterprise analytics in the cloud is central to our approach and is supported by our multiple deployment options and portable subscription pricing. Arguably the most significant factor for a modern organization looking to maximize its competitive advantage, is in what they can accomplish with powerful and sophisticated advanced analytics. We provide this capability with the Teradata Analytics Platform and it's clear that no other company can deliver a path to secure, high-performing, always-on analytics in the cloud at scale like Teradata can."





