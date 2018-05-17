IsoRay, Inc. Discusses Competitive Landscape, FDA Clearance for New Product Line and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Tom LaVoy, Chairman of the Board & CEO of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), which, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body, according to the company's website (see here: www.isoray.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with IsoRay, Inc. - Cesium-131 Producer Discusses Competitive Landscape, FDA Clearance for New Product Line and Growth Drivers

About IsoRay, Inc.

IsoRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington Company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook/IsoRay. Follow us on Twitter @IsoRay.

