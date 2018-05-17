

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) announced the company has submitted a proposal to the board of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) to acquire the publicly held shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings not already owned by the company in a stock for stock exchange. Cheniere owns approximately 91.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings.



Cheniere Energy is proposing consideration of 0.4500 Cheniere shares for each outstanding publicly-held share of Cheniere Partners Holdings as part of a transaction that would be structured as a merger of Cheniere Partners Holdings with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere. The company noted that the proposed consideration represents a value of $28.24 per common share of Cheniere Partners Holdings based on the closing price of Cheniere's shares as of May 16, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX