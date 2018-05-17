Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market is Projected to Reach $494.7 Million in 2023, Polymer Based Seals Likely to Remain the Largest Material Type During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Airframe, Flight Control Surfaces, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), by Material Type (Polymers, Metals, and Composites), by Motion Type (Static Application and Dynamic Application), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft aerodynamic seals market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aerodynamic Seals Market in the Global Aircraft Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft aerodynamic seals market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 494.7 million in 2023. The author of the report stated that increasing production rates of commercial aircraft, increasing demand for lightweight aircraft seals; increased demand for enhanced fuel-efficient aircraft; and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the global aircraft seals market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global aircraft aerodynamic seals market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777X; and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for aerodynamic seals in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the application type, airframe is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the aircraft aerodynamic seals market during the forecast period. Aerodynamic seals are used in a wide spectrum of airframe applications, such as molded seals for doors & hatches, wings and fuselage fairings, and cabin windows.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

Based on the material type, polymer seal is expected to remain the largest segment of the global aircraft aerodynamic seals market during the forecast period. Elastomers are the most widely preferred seals in the polymer category used for helping airframers to make aircraft more aerodynamic, driven by their ability to contract 10 times more than steel seals along with an increased flexibility in low temperatures.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft aerodynamic seals market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific region is driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Key aircraft aerodynamic seal manufacturers are Hutchinson SA, Trelleborg AB, Meggitt Plc, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Freudenberg Group, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. Development of lightweight seals with low friction as well as wear and abrasion resistance, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the aerodynamic seals market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market, By Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market, By Motion Type

Static Applications (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dynamic Applications (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market, By Material Type

Polymer Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type, by Part Type, by Sales Channel Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



