Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's year-end Report on May 29

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the period May 2017 to April 2018 on May 29, 2018. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of year-end report: 8:00 a.m.May 29, 2018

Presentation: 12:00 noon. May 29, 2018

Place: Operaterrassen in Stockholm, Sweden

To attend the conference, please submit a notification via: http://www.financialhearings.com/event/10336

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Sectra's financial calendar for the 2018/2019 fiscal year

September 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Three-month interim report 2018/2019

at : Three-month interim report 2018/2019 September 6, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden

at : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, December 7, 2018 at 8:15 a.m. : Six-month interim report

at : Six-month interim report March 6, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

at : Nine-month interim report May 28, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2018/2019

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

