

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April of $211 million, pre-tax ($167 million after-tax). Catastrophe losses occurring in April comprised 10 events at an estimated cost of $195 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of prior reported catastrophe losses.



The company said two severe wind and hail events, primarily impacting Texas and certain Southeastern states, accounted for approximately 60% of April event catastrophe losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX