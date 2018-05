Connected Trucks Market Outlook Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts ($m & Unit Sales Volume) by Component (Hardware, Software), by Region & by Country Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Telematics & Connectivity Technologies Within the Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem

Report Details

The connected trucks market is on a strong growth trajectory right now. The connected solutions market in particular is booming due to its increasing adoption in vehicles due to improved vehicle performance, increased connectivity, enhanced driver in-vehicle experiences, low maintenance costs and growing demand for vehicle safety on a global level. Visiongain evaluates the connected trucks market as worth $22.9bn in 2018 with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalize upon this market expansion.

Market Trends

• Growth opportunities in emerging markets

• Increasing trend for connected devices

• Improving business conditions and company expansions

• Growing regulations regarding the safety and security of vehicles

Quantitative Data

• Global Connected Trucks Forecasts From 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Regional Connected Trucks Forecasts From 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Asia-Oceania Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• China Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• India Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Japan Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Rest of Asia-Oceania Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• North America Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• US Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Canada Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Mexico Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Europe Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• UK Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Germany Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• France Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Rest of Europe Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• RoW Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Brazil Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• South Africa Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Others Connected Trucks Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)



• Connected Trucks Submarket Forecasts By Component From 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Hardware Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

• Software Forecast 2018-2028 ($m & Unit Sales Volume)

Qualitative Analyses

• SWOT Analysis Of The Connected Trucks Market

• Drivers And Restraints For Each Market Space

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape Analysis Of The Leading Companies

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosh GmbH

• Harman International

• ZF TRW

• Delphi Automotive

• NXP Semiconductors

• Sierra Wireless

• TomTom Telematics

• Trimble

• Verizon Telematics

• Denso Corporation

• Magna International Inc

Who should read this report?

• Automotive OEMs

• Truck manufacturers

• Telematics specialists

• Telecoms companies

• Component suppliers

• Electronics companies

• Hardware vendors

• Software developers

• Cyber security companies

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Procurement staff

• Utility company managers

• Industry administrators

• Industry associations

• Consultants

• Managers

• Governmental departments & agencies

Companies Listed

Adgero

Aliianz

Applied Generics

Audi AG

Autonomous GmbH

Blackbuck

BMW

Bright Box HK Ltd.

CalAmp

Chrono Truck

Continental AG

Control-Tec LLC

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Fleetmatics

Fleetmatics Group PLC

GenX Mobile Incorporated

Harman International

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Innovative Software Engineering (ISE)

Keep Truckin

LeasePlan

LexisNexis

Lightmetrics

LoadMe

LoadSmart

Magna International Inc

Marmalade

Michelin

Movildata Internacional

NetraDyne

Nissan

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Otto

Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions (PLDS

Quantum Inventions

Quicargo

Robert Bosch GmBH

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless's Enterprise Solutions Business Unit

Telogis

Tesla Motors

The Bosch Group

TomTom

TomTom Telematics

Toshiba Corporation

Transfix

TrimbleTrimble Navigation Ltd

Trucker Path

TruckPad

TruckSuvidha

TRW

Vaahika

Verizon Communications Inc

Verizon Telematics

VersaFleet

Volvo Car Corporation

WorkHound

ZF Group

ZF TRW

Zootly

Zurich Insurance Group

