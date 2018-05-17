Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies and other blood-related disorders, today announced that investigators from Cellerant's recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial of CLT-008 (romyelocel-L, human myeloid progenitor cells) will present key study results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 1-5, 2018, and at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Stockholm, June 14-17, 2018.

Cellerant is developing CLT-008, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy intended to prevent infections during neutropenia. Neutropenia is a serious side effect of myelosuppressive chemotherapy that leaves patients at high risk of serious, potentially life-threatening infections, leading to prolonged hospitalization and often reduced or delayed treatment doses. The Company conducted a randomized, controlled Phase 2 study of CLT-008 in patients newly diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who received induction chemotherapy.

"AML patients who undergo induction chemotherapy suffer severe and prolonged neutropenia, and the results from this study show significantly reduced infections in the CLT-008 group relative to control," said Ram Mandalam, Ph.D., CEO of Cellerant Therapeutics. "This product addresses a serious unmet need in AML patients. We are excited to present the study results at these two important medical meetings, and look forward to advancing CLT-008 to a Phase 3 study."

Presentation details are as follows:

ASCO Abstract #7043: Abboud, et al., A randomized controlled open label exploratory trial of CLT-008 myeloid progenitor cells (MPC) to decrease infections during induction for AML. Poster discussion on June 4, 2018, 8:00-11:30am CDT. Presenting author: Farhad Ravandi, M.D., Janiece and Stephen A. Lasher Professor of Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

EHA Abstract #1405: Desai, et al., Decreased incidence of infection, use of antibacterials and days in hospital after administration of CLT-008 myeloid progenitor cells to subjects receiving AML induction therapy: Phase 2 Study Results. Oral presentation on June 16, 2018, 4:45-5:00pm CEST. Presenting author: Pinkal Desai, M.D., M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York.

About Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellerant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing innovative cell- and antibody-based immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies and other blood-related disorders. Cellerant's CLT-008 (romyelocel-L) is a universal cell therapy intended to prevent infections during neutropenia. Neutropenia is a severe side effect of many chemotherapy regimens, particularly for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic malignancies, and is also a serious condition in acute radiation syndrome. Cellerant has completed a randomized, controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of CLT-008 in patients with AML which showed that CLT-008 significantly reduces infections, use of antimicrobials and days in hospital compared to control. Cellerant's CLT-008 program has been supported by federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Department of Health and Human Services, under contract HHSO100201000051C. Cellerant is also developing a novel antibody drug-conjugate (ADC) product, CLT030, to treat AML by selectively targeting and killing leukemic stem and blast cells. For more information, visit: www.cellerant.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005324/en/

Contacts:

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

Rodney Young, 650-232-2122

Chief Financial Officer

info@cellerant.com