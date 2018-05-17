Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the non-alcoholic beverages industry. The client, a leading player in the nonalcoholic beverages manufacturing sector, wanted to gain an all-inclusive view of customers to offer personalized services and deliver optimized experiences.

According to the nonalcoholic beverage industry experts at Quantzig,"The global nonalcoholic beverages industry is influenced by the rising concerns towards obesity and other health problems."

The growth in the global population along with an increase in disposable incomes and value-oriented smart customers are together responsible for the complete growth of the nonalcoholic beverage market segment. Also, the demand for functional beverages like relaxation drinks, energy drinks, and ready to drink beverages, is securing acceptance due to their low-calorie content. Also, developing economies such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa are expected to register substantial growth in the upcoming years due to their high disposable incomes and the presence of several untapped markets segments.

The customer analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the nonalcoholic beverage industry client to understand their customer's individual buying behaviors. The client was able to develop personalized campaigns to fit the needs and preferences of their customers.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the best practices to be implemented for effective customer retention

Reduce their marketing spend

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the behavioral patterns of its customers

Developing strategies to target specific user segments

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

