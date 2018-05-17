Immuta Experts Outline How Organizations Can Apply Global Data Privacy and Anonymization Policies for GDPR Compliance Ahead of Strata Data Conference London

Immuta today released its GDPR Compliance Playbook for applying global data privacy and anonymization policies to enterprise data science programs. Based on their work with global public and private sector clients, Immuta outlines how enterprises can ensure their data science programs are GDPR compliant.

Immuta's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Steve Touw, will highlight best practices for a 100 percent GDPR Compliant Data Science Program in his conference session "How will the GDPR impact machine learning?" on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Strata Data Conference London. In this session, attendees will:

Learn how the GDPR will affect machine learning, along with larger regulatory challenges created by so-called "black box" models like deep neural nets.

Explore other similar regulations that have addressed these same challenges, particularly within the financial sector in the EU and the US.

Feel confident in deploying machine learning within the organization while understanding the consequences and regulatory risk.

According to Gartner, fewer than 50 percent of companies falling under GDPR will be compliance-ready by the end of 2018. GDPR requires a new, scalable, privacy-preserving approach to AI and machine learning initiatives. Immuta's platform enables algorithmic-driven enterprises to quickly connect to data with any tool, dynamically control data from any source, and fully comply with GDPR to enable fast, legal and ethical data science.

"AI is becoming vital to organizations across industries, and yet companies are increasingly caught between the conflicting objectives of data science programs and legal requirements," said Andrew Burt, Immuta's Chief Privacy Officer and Head of Legal Engineering. "Our Compliance Playbook provides a step-by-step approach to satisfying both needs with Immuta expediting data access for data science, and applying dynamic policies against that data to enforce regulations and maintain analytical value."

Immuta is working with customers and partners around the world to enable regulatory compliance in data science by enforcing:

Differential Privacy : Immuta allows organizations to extract maximum value from large data sets while providing mathematical protections on sensitive data. The platform autonomously limits queries to aggregates and injects a specific, tailored amount of noise into query results to ensure that privacy is protected.

: Immuta allows organizations to extract maximum value from large data sets while providing mathematical protections on sensitive data. The platform autonomously limits queries to aggregates and injects a specific, tailored amount of noise into query results to ensure that privacy is protected. Purpose-Based Data Restrictions : Immuta dynamically enforces data access and policy restrictions based on the data scientist's needs in real-time. By limiting how data is used across the enterprise, organizations can comply with GDPR, while also gaining full visibility into how and why their data is being used.

: Immuta dynamically enforces data access and policy restrictions based on the data scientist's needs in real-time. By limiting how data is used across the enterprise, organizations can comply with GDPR, while also gaining full visibility into how and why their data is being used. Minimization: Within the platform, Immuta reduces the sample size of data so not all records within the data are available to the data user. Immuta allows the setting of minimization levels to specific percentages of the data source when creating policies for a data set.

Within the platform, Immuta reduces the sample size of data so not all records within the data are available to the data user. Immuta allows the setting of minimization levels to specific percentages of the data source when creating policies for a data set. Masking: Immuta applies broad masking techniques to replace values in data with a set of alternate values. The platform defaults to providing consistently hashed values for masking, but enables users to tailor masking policies to maximize the utility of the data.

Immuta applies broad masking techniques to replace values in data with a set of alternate values. The platform defaults to providing consistently hashed values for masking, but enables users to tailor masking policies to maximize the utility of the data. Generalization: As an advanced form of masking Immuta preserves privacy by rounding across a range of values to minimize the uniqueness of any single object.

As an advanced form of masking Immuta preserves privacy by rounding across a range of values to minimize the uniqueness of any single object. Attribute-Based and Row-Based Security: Immuta ensures that data being used for data science is not shared beyond groups or individuals who have approved access or who would benefit from that data.

"As an independent technology solutions and services provider, we work with a wide range of clients across the public and private sectors to assist in making data effective, secure and functional for their specific business needs," said Graham Wild, Director of Xpertex Analytics."Partnering with Immuta has delivered immeasurable value to our business model's success. The Immuta platform is enabling our customers to make the jump from data science theory to actionable practice, all while complying with this new age of regulation."

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company's hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. For more information, visit www.immuta.com and follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/ImmutaData) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/immuta/).

