Gene editing and gene modulation technology firm Horizon Discovery Group announced on Thursday that non-executive director Jonathan Milner is stepping down from his role with immediate effect. Milner, who held the role on Horizon's board for 10 years, is the co-founder and deputy chairman of Abcam plc and has provided investment or support to over 40 companies throughout his career, most of them UK-based life science and high-tech start-ups. Jonathan Milner said: "From my initial meeting with ...

