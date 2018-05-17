Leak detection and remediation solutions firm Water Intelligence saw revenues and profits leap more than 45% in a trading year seen as a "jumping-off point" by directors. The AIM-quoted group grew revenues 45% to $17.6m in 2017 thanks in part to its American Leak Detection franchise and its system-wide sales of approximately $80m. Statutory profit before tax increased 48% to $1.1m for the year and adjusted earnings per share increased 30% to 10.4 cents. Looking forward, Water Intelligence ...

