Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCBB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces positive metallurgical test results on its ongoing saprolite expansion program, at its 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Eagle Mountain") in Guyana, South America. In addition to ongoing drilling and trenching at Eagle Mountain, the Company is progressing on metallurgical test work including grinding cost-benefit analysis studies.



Yannis Tsitos, President, commented, "We are pleased with the positive metallurgical test results received to date from saprolite bulk sampling that was completed in late 2017. Gravity and cyanidation metallurgical results show average total gold recoveries of 97.3%. Our next phase of testing will focus on material grind size versus gold recovery to determine optimum criteria to be used in the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study. Expansion and infill drilling continues at Eagle Mountain with the next results being compiled and released within the next 10 days."



The Company's metallurgical testing is being completed at SGS Canada Inc. at Lakefield, Ontario for the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). Twenty-four (24) representative bulk samples, totaling 500 kilograms, were collected at Eagle Mountain in late 2017. The laboratory head assays show sample grades ranging from 0.39 to 1.29 gpt gold (average of 0.98 gpt) for the drill core samples, 0.77 gpt gold for the existing gravity tailings and 1.99 gpt gold for the stockpiled coarse materials (+2 mm).

The metallurgical test procedure used is a combination of gravity concentration and cyanidation. At a grind size of 80% passing 100 microns, the initial test results from the master composite sample show a gold recovery of approximately 97.3%, including 22% of the gold reporting to a gravity concentrate containing approximately 5,800 gpt gold. Average cyanide consumption from testing is 0.73 kgpt, with a retention time of 48 hours. The ongoing test program will further optimize grind size, recovery and reagent consumptions to improve gold extraction. The test results will be used for the PFS, currently in progress by Tetra Tech.

The Company continues with its Eagle Mountain drilling campaign to expand the known near-surface saprolite gold resource and infill existing resources to allow for re-categorization from the Inferred category to the Indicated category for the PFS. The Company believes these objectives should support a large-scale low strip open pit gravity-cyanidation operation at Eagle Mountain. In early April 2018, the Company commenced an initial exploration program at the newly optioned Bishop Growler property, which included the testing of several other targets adjacent to the Eagle Mountain deposit. The Company is currently compiling drilling and trenching data of these new targets and anticipates to release these results within the next 10 days.



The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and Chief Operating Officer & Executive Chairman for Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

