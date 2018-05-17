Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of TGF-beta therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced plans to deliver three presentations on luspatercept at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14-17, 2018. Luspatercept is being developed as part of a global collaboration between Acceleron and Celgene.

Clinical presentations Title: Mutational and Subgroup Analyses of Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Patients Treated with Luspatercept: Phase 2 PACE-MDS Study (Abstract: PF498) Session: Myelodysplastic Syndromes Clinical Date: Friday, June 15th Time: 5:30 7:00 p.m. CEST (Stockholm International Fairs and Congress Centre, Poster Area) Title: Improvements in Hemoglobin, Quality of Life, and Six-Minute-Walk Distance in Adults with Beta-Thalassemia Treated with Luspatercept: Long-Term Phase 2 Study (Abstract: S844) Session: Thalassemia Date: Saturday, June 16th Time: 12:00 12:15 p.m. CEST (Stockholm International Fairs and Congress Centre, Room K2) Preclinical presentation Title: Luspatercept Inhibits pSMAD 2/3 Signaling and Promotes Erythroid Maturation Through a GATA1 Dependent Mechanism (Abstract: S842) Session: Thalassemia Date: Saturday, June 16th Time: 11:30 11:45 a.m. CEST (Stockholm International Fairs and Congress Centre, Room K2)

The luspatercept clinical presentations will include updated information beyond the abstracts currently available on the EHA conference website. The presentations will be available immediately following the presentations at the conference in the "Science" section on Acceleron's website, www.acceleronpharma.com.

About Luspatercept

Luspatercept is a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent (EMA) that regulates late-stage red blood cell maturation. Acceleron and Celgene are jointly developing luspatercept as part of a global collaboration. Phase 3 clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of luspatercept in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (the MEDALIST trial) and in patients with beta-thalassemia (the BELIEVE trial). A Phase 3 trial is being planned in first-line, lower-risk, myelodysplastic syndromes patients (the COMMANDS trial). The BEYOND Phase 2 trial in non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and a Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis are ongoing. For more information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a Cambridge-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company's leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research and development efforts in hematologic, neuromuscular, and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, the Company and its global collaboration partner, Celgene, are developing luspatercept for the treatment of chronic anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. Acceleron is also advancing its neuromuscular franchise with two distinct Myostatin+ agents, ACE-083 and ACE-2494, and a pulmonary program with a Phase 2 trial of sotatercept planned in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on social media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development of the Company's compounds, the timeline for clinical development and regulatory approval of the Company's compounds and the expected timing for reporting of data from ongoing clinical trials. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of the Company's compounds and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the development of the Company's compounds will take longer and/or cost more than planned, that the Company or its collaboration partner, Celgene, will be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company's compounds, that the Company or Celgene may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials, and that the Company's compounds will not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current views, plans, estimates, assumptions and projections with respect to future events, and the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

