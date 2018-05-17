High-quality, low-latency connectivity to facilitate 'live' broadcast of Royal Wedding Ceremony to audiences around the world

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), and Broadcast Media Communications (BMC UK) today announced that they will deliver an end-to-end connectivity solution for the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, 19 May 2018, from The Home Park, Windsor, to the studios of international broadcasters ABC News, BBC International and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

"With Royal Wedding fever in full swing, the ceremony is expected to draw massive international attention, similar to the previous royal nuptials between Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, which was watched by more than 2 billion people worldwide," said Tim Horsfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Broadcast Media Communications. "By leveraging GCX's expansive Global Network and media capabilities, we are confident that we will once again provide our audiences with a seamless and uninterrupted access to one of the most anticipated and followed media events in the world."

The broadcast from The Home Park, Windsor to the studios of ABC, BBC and CBC, is being facilitated through the integration of GCX's privately-owned Global Network with BMC's resilient Media Quality Network across the City of London, tailored to meet the high-quality connectivity standards of sports, news and special broadcast events. GCX's end-to-end network solution will provide fast, dedicated and reliable connectivity, enabling BMC to deliver live video contributions into ABC and CBC's coverage of the Royal Wedding Ceremony, as well as active monitoring of the transmission over GCX's Global Network, ensuring consistent broadcast quality for global audiences.

"High-performance, low-latency communications infrastructure is mission-critical to the media and broadcasting sector," said Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International. "We are delighted to partner with BMC UK again to provide high-quality connectivity, enabling live broadcasts to global viewers who can share and celebrate this special occasion."

GCX's privately-owned Global Network is distinguished by its unmatched geographic coverage and ability to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity across the globe, linking up established markets in Europe and North America to the emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, and optimized for the high-performance delivery and distribution of content, typically required by media and broadcasting companies.

This announcement follows the successful broadcast of two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches from Spain and Slovenia to ITV London studios in 2015 and 2016.

