TITAN Commerce Signs with VirnetX to Sell Gabriel Secure Communications and Secure Domain Names

German Based Company First to Offer Gabriel Encrypted Communications in Europe and Africa

ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive reseller agreement with TITAN Commerce Continental Services GmbH, a German based seller and marketer of international products and services in the European and African markets, to sell VirnetX's Gabriel Collaboration Suite as well as VirnetX's Secure Domain Name technology to its international customer base.

"For years TITAN Commerce has been successfully selling quality networking products and services to our international customers," said Hans-Georg Bieschke, TITAN Managing Director/ Geschäftsführer. "We are excited to be able to offer them a premiere security platform, the Gabriel Secure Communications Suite. The Gabriel suite along with Secure Domain Names will provide our customers with exceptional security for all their communications."

"TITAN Commerce is a successful, progressive company and they are the perfect partner to introduce Gabriel in Europe and Africa," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "With their vast networking and technology experience, we are confident that TITAN will aggressively penetrate these critical continents in our worldwide Gabriel rollout."

About TITAN Commerce

TITAN Commerce Continental Services GmbH is a German based company and was founded in 2000. TITAN Commerce Continental Services GmbH is your professional partner in the marketing of international products in the European, Eastern European and African markets with the main focus on network technology for professional users.

With many years of experience our team consisting of sales, marketing, support and logistics experts ensures that we can always provide powerful high-end networking products with a great price-performance ratio.

Thanks to cooperation with well-known partners such as VirnetX, Datacom Systems, Hot Lava, US Robotics and Packet Design as well as the own development of tailor-made solutions, you will always find the right solution for your needs for network security, network taps, switches and other network technology. Connect with us and benefit from our expertise! For more information, please visit us at http://www.titan-commerce.com/de/

About VirnetX Gabriel

Gabriel Connection Technology creates private and secure networks using VirnetX Secure Domains that cannot be publicly accessed through standard DNS. Gabriel Collaboration Suite, built on top of Gabriel Connection Technology, operates within a client's secure domain as an easy to use, set of essential applications, that allow businesses and their employees to easily communicate and collaborate with their peers in a secure, end-to-end encrypted environment. The essential applications include, Secure Mail, Secure Messaging, Secure Voice Call, Secure Share & Sync and Secure Gateway Service, all accessible through an integrated and easy to use interface on mobile or desktop devices. VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Gateway Service allows users to configure and remotely access all their private network services without disclosing private network information or opening special ports that can make them vulnerable to malicious hacking or attacks. For more information about our products and technology and how it can assist with achieving regulatory compliance including HIPAA, please contact our sales at sales@virnetx.com or go to https://www.gabrielsecure.com/

