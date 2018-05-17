BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company announced today that data will be presented from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of B-701, a first-in-class anti-fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) monoclonal antibody, plus docetaxel for metastatic bladder cancer at a poster session at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting being held June 1-5, 2018 in Chicago, IL.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

[Abstract 4534]

FIERCE-21: Phase 1b/2 study of Docetaxel + B-701, a Selective Inhibitor of FGFR3, in Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (mUCC).

Joaquim Bellmunt, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Session: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer

Poster Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 2018, 8:00 11:30 a.m., CDT, Hall A

About BioClin Therapeutics, Inc.

BioClin Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologics to address medical conditions in areas of high unmet need. The company is focused on FGFR3 (fibroblast growth factor receptor 3), a driver mutation in metastatic bladder cancer and potentially other cancers. The company's lead program, B-701, is the only targeted biologic specific for FGFR3 in clinical development. BioClin has ongoing clinical studies in metastatic bladder cancer including B-701 monotherapy, and B-701 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, as well as with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

