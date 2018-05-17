Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications (OTCQB: HMMR) and 1stPoint Communications announced today the launch of their Mobile Network Services Provider program. Hammer will assist wireless Internet service providers and cable operators in second and third tier markets increasing their subscriber base quickly. Using patented AIR technology, Hammer can provide high speed wireless triple play service using the DOCSIS and pre-5G standards to residential communities and small businesses. 1stPoint's technology and operator licenses provide for services such as Smart City, Internet of Things and Mobile to Mobile (M2M) on the same network platform. "Our carrier customers can reduce time to market and use their capital more efficiently by using our network," said Erik Levitt, CEO of 1stPoint Communications. "In any capital intensive industry, return on capital is critical and the AIR technology increases the return substantially."

As it is deployed, the MNSP program will allow for an "everything wireless" approach to a geographical market, covering most of the wireless application needs. "This is the beginning of the transformation of Hammer Communications," commented Mark Stogdill, Hammer's founder. "Our model supports the strategic vision of our management team and Board of Directors. The Air system is capable of supporting not only a residential access network, but can empower carriers, municipalities and customers to deploy a variety of applications through our network."

"We are looking forward to announcing our next markets," said Kristen Vasicek, Director of Marketing for 1stPoint. "Following on Hammer's successful deployment in Atlantic County we have the template for the deployment anywhere nationwide or even globally."

About Hammer Fiber

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Communications, that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR technology. The Hammer Wireless Air technology can support a variety of applications including mobile to mobile, wireless DOCSIS, IoT and Smart City support as well as pre-5G network applications. For more information visit http://www.hammerfiber.com or contact Frank Pena at fpena@hammerfiber.com.

About 1stPoint Communications

1stPoint Communications provides integrated messaging, voice, data and mobile services for small businesses, enterprises and carriers. 1stPoint is committed to delivering all of the services businesses need to interact with their customers, employees and suppliers, providing its clients with A New Way to Work. For more information visit www.1pcom.net.

