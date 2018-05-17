Bayside Corporation: Bayside Tapped to Distribute Fantasy Gold, the Official Crypto Currency of Daily Fantasy Sports and eSports

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTCQB: BYSD; "Bayside" or the "Company"), today is pleased to announce that it has signed an MOU with DraftDaily Inc. the issuer of Fantasy Gold, the official coin and cryptocurrency for fantasy and eSports communities, to distribute and market Fantasy Gold through Bayside's network of blockchain enabled kiosks and within Fantasy Sports and eSports markets.

Fantasy Gold, a safe and secure peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and blockchain, acts as an in-game currency that can be used to enter contests and pay prizes, as well as a payment processing network. Serving the $7 Billion fantasy sports industry in both the B2B and B2C spaces, and the $1.5 billion competitive eSports industry, Fantasy Gold represents a perfect use case for utility tokens and blockchain technology.

"Fantasy Sports and eSports have experienced an enormous jump in popularity and participation, and offer an excellent application of the token economy. Fantasy Gold is a perfect example of how blockchain technology provides a better user experience for a technologically savvy, highly engaged user base. Giving fantasy sports and eSports enthusiasts better access to Fantasy Gold and the ability to leverage the blockchain ecosystem in an easy, safe, and secure way is what we are here for. We are thrilled and proud to work with their team as their distribution partner and look forward to seeing its reception and adoption among users in our growing blockchain enabled kiosk network," commented Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside Corp.

Nicolas Hernandez, Project Manager, Fantasy Gold Coin, commented, "Bayside's network of blockchain enabled kiosks will make it easy to connect to users in a safe, secure and efficient manner. We are excited to partner with their team to help circulate Fantasy Gold to Fantasy sports and eSports fans. We plan to start by sponsoring eSports events in Las Vegas beginning as early as next month."

About Bayside Corp.

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol "BYSD". At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected are decreases in oil and gas prices or decreases in oil and gas production. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

